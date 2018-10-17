PDP appoints Saraki to head Atiku Presidential Campaign Council

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as Director – General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He shared the list of party members that have been picked by the party for the Presidential Campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

According to Secondus, “After due consultation with party stakeholders, the PDP under my leadership has approved the following as members of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.

The Full List:

Dr Bukola Saraki – Director-General

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal – Zonal Coordinator, North West.

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo – Zonal Coordinator, North East

Samuel Ortom – Zonal Coordinator, North Central.

Nyesom Wike – Zonal Coordinator, South South

Ayodele Fayose – Zonal Coordinator, South West

Dave Umahi – Zonal Coordinator, South East.

Others are:

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN)- Chairman, Legal Matters

Emmanuel Udom – Chairman, Fund Raising Committee

He also noted that the party would make a further announcement on the composition and structure of the PDP Presidential campaign, in due course.