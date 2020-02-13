Ohanaeze sues for peace as Kanu buries parents

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned against any disturbance of public peace before, during and after the burial of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

The spokesman of the group, Chuks Ibegbu noted this in a press release sent to our correspondent, adding that the group wants the couples to be buried peacefully. “We ask the security agents not to do anything that would cause a breach of peace and pro-Biafra groups to behave well with decorum,” he stated.

Ibegbu informed the public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo deeply regrets the death of the royal father, Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Nnenne Kanu, adding that Ohanaeze would soon have a meeting with South East traditional rulers and South East governors to review issues affecting the region “such as Iri Ji Ndigbo, (new yam festival), marriage, and other Igbo customs and tradition to be in line with Igbo values. Ohanaeze will get a day for common New Yam festival for Ndigbo before Igbo communities do it.

On the name of the new security outfit to be floated in Igbo land, he said “Ohanaeze, South East governors and others stakeholders will decide on that and its modalities.”

He, however, warned criminals and killer herdsmen to steer clear from Igbo land in their own interest.