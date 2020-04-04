Ondo announces coronavirus index case

…Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland lead hotspots in Lagos

Ondo State has recorded its index case of coronavirus (COVID-19), about five weeks after the first case of the disease was reported in Nigeria.

The governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced this on Friday via his verified Twitter handle.

He revealed that the state government received the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shortly before he made the announcement.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the infected case has since been placed under isolation and would be monitored.

He urged the residents of the state to stay calm, adding that the government has put necessary measures in place to identify all the contacts of the patient.

According to the governor, the government is working closely with the NCDC and the infected person is in a stable condition.

He stressed that the government was on top of the situation and urged residents to continue to stay safe and follow all the preventive measures against the disease.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has confirmed that Eti-Osa Local Government Area has the highest numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Abayomi, during an update of coronavirus situation in the state on Friday, said that Eti-Osa has 47 out of the 98 confirmed cases.

The commissioner said that Ikeja has 24 cases, Lagos Mainland- 11, while Alimosho, Agege and Ikorodu has one case respectively.

According to him, out of the 98 confirmed cases in the state, 74 are still active cases, while 24 have recovered and have been discharged.

He noted that most of the patients fell between 30 and 59 years, adding that two patients over 60 years and another two over 70 years were among the patients currently receiving treatment at the facility.

Abayomi said 64 per cent of the patients were males, 36 per cent females; noting that 68 per cent of the cases were imported in the first four weeks of confirmation of the index case in the state

According to him, 91 per cent of the cases are Nigerians, stating that since the closure of the air and land borders imported cases had reduced, while the state has started experiencing local transmission of the virus.

He said most of the patients were experiencing a mild to moderate degree of the illness, adding that two of the patients were presently on oxygen.

The commissioner said that if the oxygen does not work for them, they would change it to ventilators.

According to him, there are about 20 ventilators in the state hospitals and another 20 in the private hospitals which the state can access if the need arises.

The commissioner said that the state has three molecular laboratories for coronavirus test, and was conducting between 200 and 300 coronavirus tests daily.

He said there is an ongoing training of medical personnel and volunteers, stressing that the state has adequate personal protective equipment for its staffs.

Abayomi disclosed that the state was currently tracing 2,450 contacts.

He advised the public to continue to practice social distancing and adhere to the stay at home order toward reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.