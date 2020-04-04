U.S COVID-19 death toll hits 7,381

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus have hit 7,381 on Friday.

So far on Friday, 28,667 new cases and 1,094 deaths have been reported, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

Wyoming is the only state not reporting a death from coronavirus.

The U.S. has the world’s largest outbreak of the virus, with more than 275,000 infections.

Italy, the next most hard-hit country, has about 120,000 infections with 14,681 deaths.

President Donald Trump said he had invoked the Defence Production Act to prevent crucial medical supplies from being exported to other countries.

The Department of Health and Human Services has seized nearly 200,000 N95 respirators, 130,000 surgical masks, 600,000 gloves, as well as “many, many, many bottles and disinfectant sprays that were being hoarded,” Trump said.

The president had been in a public shouting match with 3M over its export commitments.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Thursday that the administration has had concerns about whether the company’s production around the world is being delivered to the U.S.

3M responded Friday that there would be “significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to health-care workers in Canada and Latin America.”

Meanwhile, the governors of Alabama and Missouri, two holdout states on placing strict limitations on residents, said they will adopt stay-at-home orders.

Alabama’s rules take effect at 5 p.m. Saturday. Governor Kay Ivey said in a tweet that she had done everything possible to avoid the step, but “late yesterday, it became obvious that more had to be done.”

In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson said his order will begin Monday and last through April 24. – Agency report.