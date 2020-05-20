Ondo Assembly denies plans to impeach Gov. Akeredolu

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday denied media reports that it was plotting to remove Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from office over the recent discovery of a secret account containing N4.3bn state funds.

The funds were said to have been lodged by the state government in a secret Zenith Bank account for over 10 years.

Lawmakers had summoned the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, and the state Accountant General, Mr Olaolu Akindolire, and asked to return on Thursday with necessary documents relating to the funds.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Gbenga Omole. He denied reports that the House met on Monday to begin impeachment proceedings.

He also said, “That the news making the rounds that the Speaker’s lodge was under siege is a hoax and the figment of the imagination of those behind it. The lodge was never under siege. The armed policemen sighted there were some distance away and were there to maintain the peace, law and order.”

Omole explained that the issue of the N4.3bn was discussed at the meeting, adding that all relevant documents relating to the funds should be submitted to the House Committee on Public Accounts and the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, respectively.

“There is a robust relationship between the executive arm of government and the legislature; whatever has been planted in the media in recent times is the handiwork of fifth columnists,” he added.