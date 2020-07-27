Ondo Assembly resumes plenary, plans to continue dep gov’s impeachment

Ondo State House of Assembly is set to resume plenary this week with an alleged plan to continue with the impeachment process of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The House had gone on recess to allow members participate in the primary of major political parties in the state, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the conclusion of the primaries, the House is expected to resume plenary this week.

It was learnt that top on the agenda of the House, at its resumption, will be the pending impeachment process of the deputy governor who recently joined the PDP and contested the governorship primary of the party but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

Already, 14 lawmakers had voted in support of Ajayi’s impeachment, while nine members are against the process.

Also, three members of the parliament, loyal to the deputy governor, had been suspended for alleged unruly behaviour during a rowdy session at the plenary where attempts were made to impeach Ajayi.

Also, Speaker David Oleyelogun had written to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, requesting her to set up a seven-man committee to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor.

But the chief judge declined the request on the grounds that the House failed to fulfil constitutional requirements for the impeachment of a deputy governor.

However, it was learnt that the House will, at its resumption, perfected arrangements for Ajayi’s impeachment.

Also, the APC state chapter has called on the House to intensify efforts on the impeachment of Ajayi, having left the party that brought him to power.

Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, said it was expected of the deputy governor to have resigned honourably, but having failed to do so, the House should impeach him.