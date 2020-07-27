Oshiomhole seeks forgiveness for Edo guber error

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, said he regretted supporting Mr Godwin Obaseki to become the governor of Edo in 2016.

Oshiomhole said this on Sunday in Benin while addressing some members of the APC.

He said he supported the governorship aspiration of Obaseki in 2016 to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.

“I am in Edo to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.

The former governor urged the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo to keep to his promises.

He expressed optimism that Ize-Iyamu would emerge victorious in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Ize-Iyamu, while earlier speaking, stated that the incumbent governor has not done well in almost four years and has lost focus.

He urged the people of the state to massively vote for him on September 19.