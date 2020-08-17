Ondo deputy governor picks Mimiko’s ex-aide as running mate

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has picked a former Commissioner for Works, Mr Gboye Adegbenro, as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election.

Adegbenro, was a commissioner during the last administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

It was gathered that the deputy governor and the leadership of the party agreed on Adegbenro during a meeting.

The former commissioner’s name was said to have been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The state Chairman of the ZLP, Mr Joseph Akinlaja confirmed the development on Sunday.

He simply said, “We have picked a running mate; his name is Gboye Adegbenro. He would be announced tomorrow (Monday).”