Ondo State loses former governor

Elder statesman and former governor of old Ondo State (comprising Ondo and Ekiti States), Bamidele Olumilua, is dead.

Olumilua, a diplomat, who was born in 1940, died in the early hours of Thursday in his Ikere Ekiti hometown, Ekiti State.

The former governor died after a brief illness.

He was governor of the old Ondo State during the Third Republic between January 1992 and November 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

His son, Muyiwa Olumilua, who is the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, confirmed his father’s demise in a telephone chat.

The commissioner said, “Baba died today (Thursday) around 3 am. We thank God that he lived a good and worthy life and we are proud of his personality and achievements while alive.

“Burial arrangements will be announced later.” –