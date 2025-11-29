President Bola Tinubu has nominated Neya Kalu, daughter of former Abia State Governor and current Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as one of Nigeria’s new non-career ambassadors in a batch of 32 nominees submitted to the Senate for confirmation.

Neya Kalu, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is Chairman of the Board of The Sun Publishing Company (Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun, and Sporting Sun).

She also founded Basecoat nail salon chain, and is a leading businesswoman investing across multiple sectors. A graduate of Law with an MSc in Finance from the University of Buckingham, UK, Kalu brings over 12 years of executive experience and previously worked in the banking sector as a Human Resource Manager. Through the Neya Kalu Foundation, she is also known for her philanthropic support of women and vulnerable children.

President Tinubu’s nomination of Neya Kalu came among a diverse group of 32 ambassadorial nominees (15 career diplomats, 17 non-career) detailed in letters to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The list features four women among the career nominees and six among the non-career group, reflecting the administration’s push for gender inclusion in foreign service.

Notable non-career nominees also include Reno Omokri (former presidential aide), Prof Mahmud Yakubu (ex-INEC Chair), Erelu Angela Adebayo (ex-Ekiti First Lady), Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (ex-Enugu Governor), Tasiu Musa Maigari (ex-Katsina Speaker), Yakubu N. Gambo (ex-Plateau Commissioner), Prof Nora Ladi Daduut (ex-Senator, Plateau), Otunba Femi Pedro (ex-Lagos Deputy Governor), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (ex-Aviation Minister), Fatima Florence Ajimobi (ex-Oyo First Lady), Lola Akande (ex-Lagos Commissioner), Grace Bent (ex-Adamawa Senator), Victor Okezie Ikpeazu (ex-Abia Governor), Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), and Amb Paul Oga Adikwu (ex-ambassador to the Holy See).

Fifteen career diplomats include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa), Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi), Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun), Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo), Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Amb Shehu Barde (Katsina), Amb Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Amb Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Amb Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara), and Amb Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun).

The nominees are to be posted to key partner countries such as China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the UAE, Qatar, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as multilateral institutions including the United Nations, UNESCO, and the African Union. Specific postings will be assigned after Senate confirmation.

This batch follows recent appointments of Amb Ayodele Oke, Amb Amin Mohammed Dalhatu, and Retired Col Lateef Kayode Are, expected to be posted to the UK, USA, or France.

President Tinubu reiterated his intention to announce further ambassadorial appointments as part of a broader reorganisation of Nigeria’s global diplomatic representation.