President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday stated that the country’s collaboration with the United Kingdom in addressing insecurity remained crucial, adding that he planned to discuss Nigeria’s counter-terrorism initiatives and challenges to regional stability during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (today).

The President made the disclosure on Wednesday night at a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, marking the first time a Nigerian leader has addressed a gathering at the historic British royal residence.

Wednesday’s dinner which began at 09:00pm (local time) was part of activities lined up for Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom.

On security cooperation, the President disclosed that he would discuss Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts and regional stability challenges during his meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

“Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel. Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability.

“In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential and I look forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer tomorrow (today),” Tinubu said.

The President added that the United Kingdom provided him refuge during the military dictatorship of former head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

He said the Metropolitan Police placed his residence under surveillance for protection following threats from agents of the military junta.

In an expression of gratitude, Tinubu described the UK’s support during what he called “the dark years of military dictatorship” as deeply humbling, noting that the solidarity remains etched in Nigeria’s collective memory.

He said, “Your Majesty, I wish to express Nigeria’s deep gratitude to this great nation for the refuge and support it extended during the dark years of military dictatorship.

“Like many Nigerians involved in the pro-democracy struggle, I found safety here, and I recall that my residence was placed under Metropolitan Police surveillance for protection following threats from agents of the junta.

“That solidarity remains etched in our collective memory, and it is deeply humbling for me to stand before Your Majesty today as the President of a democratic Nigeria.”

The President’s comments refer to his years in exile during the military regime of General Sani Abacha in the 1990s, when he fled Nigeria as a pro-democracy activist and member of the National Democratic Coalition, which campaigned against military rule.

Tinubu was among several Nigerian pro-democracy activists who sought refuge in Western countries during the period, which was marked by severe human rights violations, including the execution of environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni leaders in 1995.

In his speech at the banquet, which was attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Tinubu emphasised the enduring bonds between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He described his appearance at Windsor Castle, which has served the British Crown for nearly a millennium, as particularly historic, noting that he is the first Nigerian leader to speak at the venue.

“As the first Nigerian leader to speak here at Windsor Castle, which has served the British Crown for nearly a millennium, is particularly historic,” he stated.

The President traced the historical and institutional connections between both nations, noting that Nigeria’s courts draw upon legal traditions rooted in English common law, while parliamentary institutions reflect constitutional practices that evolved in Britain over centuries.

“In Nigeria, elements of these traditions continue to inform the institutional foundations of our own republic.

“Our courts draw upon legal traditions rooted in English common law.

“Our parliamentary institutions reflect constitutional practices that evolved here over centuries,” he said.

Tinubu also highlighted the significant contributions of the Nigerian diaspora community in the United Kingdom, particularly in the National Health Service.

“Within the National Health Service, Nigerian doctors and nurses play an indispensable role in delivering healthcare.

“Nigerian-trained doctors are among the largest groups of international medical professionals serving the NHS,” he stated.

He cited sports personalities of Nigerian heritage who have excelled in the UK, including rugby player Maro Itoje, footballers Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, and champion boxer Anthony Joshua, as illustrations of the “remarkable human connection” between both countries.

He emphasised Nigeria’s role within the Commonwealth of Nations, describing the country as one of the largest nations within the 56-member organisation under King Charles III’s leadership.

“As one of the largest nations within the Commonwealth, Nigeria looks forward to contributing constructively to the continued growth and vitality of this global community,” he stated.

Despite security challenges, the President expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, describing the nation as one of “diverse and vibrant people, of young people dreaming big, of entrepreneurs with a global outlook, and of a hopeful people determined to realise their full potential.”

He proposed a toast “to the special bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and to the bright future that we shall build together.”

The state visit, which runs from March 18 to 19, is the first by a Nigerian President to the UK in 37 years, with the last being in 1989 when former military President Ibrahim Babangida was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The visit is expected to result in several memoranda of understanding and agreements covering trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation, including a £746m financing deal for the refurbishment of Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Punch