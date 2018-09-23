Osun guber poll: INEC begins electronic collation of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the electronic collation of election results from the local governments available at its office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Vehicles conveying the results from local governments, accompanied by security agents and electoral officers had arrived the premises of INEC in Osogbo, while journalists were set inside the collation centre.

It was gathered that the electronic collation of the available results was being carried out at strategic room inside the one storey building of the electoral body as a prelude to the public announcement of the results in the hall housing the collation centre.

This development was aimed at making the process of final announcement of the result easier and less cumbersome, with a view to ensuring that all the results were ready from all the 30 local government and Area Council.

Here are the results already announced at the council collation centres:

Ede South LGA:

PDP : 16,693

APC: 4,512

ADP : 357

SDP : 855

Total Valid Votes: 23,136

Total Rejected Votes: 1,605

Total Votes Cast: 24,741

Number Of Registered Voters: 46,887

Number of Accredited Voters: 24,888

Boripe LGA

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Afolabi Atanda, APC Candidate, Gboyega Oyetola won the council.

APC : 11, 655

PDP: 6, 892

ADC: 137

ADP :1137

SDP – 2730

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Orolu LGA:

ADC: 79

ADP : 388

APC : 5442

PDP: 7776

SDP:2043

Total Number of Registered Voters: 31,904

Total Number of of Accredited Voters: 17,485

TOTAL VALID VOTES:16,157

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES :1,260

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,417

Ilesha West LGA:

PDP: 8286

APC: 7251

SDP: 2408

ADP: 2363

ADC: 127

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 21,220

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,861

TOTAL VOTES CAST . 23,081

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 60,600

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS :32,569

Atakumosa East LGA

ADC:60

ADP:629

APC:7,073

PDP:5218

SDP:2140

Total number of registered voters: 35,657

Total number of accredited voters:17,086

Total valid votes:15,721

Total rejected votes:1,008

Total vote cast:16,729

Ila LGA

APC: 8403

ADC : 96

ADP: 183

PDP: 8241

SDP: 3134

Total Registered Voters: 39,188

Total Accredited Voters; 21,124

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 20,531

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES – 847

TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378

Irepodun LGA

ADC: 158

ADP: 2,564

APC: 6,517

PDP: 8,058

SDP: 4,856

TOTAL VALID VOTES 22,859

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES: 1,410

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,269

TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS: 46,558

TOTAL NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 24,307

Ifelodun LGA

ADC 236

ADP 2834

APC: 9882

PDP: 12269

SDP: 1970

Isokan LGA:

ADC: 56,

ADP : 682

APC : 7297

PDP :9048

SDP: 3460

Number of Registered Voters: 45,903

Number of Accredited Voters: 23,314

Total Valid Votes: 21,723

Total Rejected Votes: 1519

TOTAL NUMBERS OF VOTE CAST: 23,242

Odo Otin LGA:

ADC – 1034

ADP – 1112

APC – 9996

PDP – 9879

SDP – 2941

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS: 57,663

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 27,051

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 25,654

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 27,023

REJECTED VOTES: 1,369

Ayedire LGA

ADC: 144

ADP :166

APC :5474

PDP: 5133

SDP: 2396

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15240

REJECTED VOTES: 1024

TOTAL ACCREDITED VOTERS: 16264

AYEDAADE LGA

ADC :145

ADP : 1654

APC : 10,861

PDP : 10,836

SDP: 2967

Ejigbo LGA

ADC: 258

ADP: 592

APC: 14,779

PDP: 11,116

SDP: 4,803

Total Valid Votes: 32,787

Rejected Votes: 2,109

Total Votes Cast: 34,896

Registered Voters: 63,652

Accredited Voters: 35,061

Irewole LGA;

ADC: 249

ADP: 1915

APC: 10049

PDP: 13848

SDP: 1142

TOTAL VALID VOTES : 28267

REJECTED VOTES: 2502

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 30769

No of registered voters : 61977

No of accredited voters: 30898

Ife North LGA

ADC -94

ADP -745

APC:6527

PDP:5486

SDP: 5158

Total number of registered voters – 52684

No of Accredited voters- 20549

Total Valid Votes: 18846

Rejected Votes: 1,674

Total Votes Cast: 20,520

Olorunda LGA

ADC-335

ADP-1409

APC-16254

PDP-9850

SDP: 7061

Number of registered voters: 90110

Accredited voters: 40524

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 35990

REJECTED VOTE: 2309

VOTE CAST: 38299