Osun election: Adeleke leads Oyetola as PDP supporters jubilate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is leading the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in the total number of votes scored in the results announced so far.

Out of the results of the 15 local government areas announced so far, Adeleke polled 126,475 votes while Oyetola trails him with 110,775 votes.

The results of the remaining local governments are being read but supporters of the PDP candidate have claimed victory and are celebrating in front of the INEC office in Osogbo where the results are being announced.

The result of Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas which have the highest number of votes are yet to be announced.