Osun: Omisore’s party, SDP rejects alliance with APC, supports Adeleke

One of the national leaders of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Olu Falae, has pledged the support of the party to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, in the governorship rerun election holding on Thursday.

Falae, reportedly called Adeleke on the telephone on Wednesday to disown Senator Iyiola Omisore who had also promised to work for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to win the election.

The spokesperson of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Olawale Rasheed, confirmed to our correspondent that Falae called Adeleke on the telephone and expressed displeasure about the step taken by Omisore, who is the candidate of the SDP in the election.

He said, “Senator Ademola Adeleke won the last Saturday election without the support of Omisore and he is going to win again tomorrow. Our strength is not with any leader but in the people. We believe the people will reaffirm the mandate they already gave to Senator Adeleke.

“The spirit of national coalition remains and the spirit is that the SDP, PDP and others will unite to fight for the 2019 elections. Chief Falae called and talked to Senator Adeleke that the party did not authorise Omisore to support the APC. They said Omisore is on his own.”

Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, in a statement, said, “The SDP will like to make it categorically clear that the national leadership of the party was not part of the recent developments involving our party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore of Osun State, and the conclusions arrived at.

“We remain irrevocably committed to serving the Nigerian people on the basis of the vision, principles and goals of social democracy which underlie the philosophy of our great party, the SDP.”

Senator Iyiola Omisore, had agreed to work for APC in the re-erun election in Osun State.

He said this while addressing journalists at his residence in Ile Ife on Wednesday.

“We have accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election tomorrow and thereafter form a coalition government”, he explained.

Omisore took the stand after high level talks with the leaders of the APC in Ile-Ife.

The APC delegation, which comprised the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and four governors, Ajimobi, Ganduje, Amosun and Badaru, including governor-elect Kayode Fayemi and minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed.

The Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Osun State, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has said that what is paramount to him is the practice of true democracy, good governance and accountability in Osun State.

This is coming after over 72 hours of being pressurised by the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress ahead of the rerun election in the state.

He said he would never renege on his promise of good governance, accountability and human dignity in the state.

In a statement earlier released before meeting APC leaders on Wednesday, Omisore said, “Osun state has always been a stellar example of democracy where the people have consistently and freely expressed their franchise to determine who governs them.

“This should remain so. Osun people have shown that it is not business as usual. It is a positive deviation from what was hitherto the norm. I am telling my people that they should go with any political party that believes in what we in the SDP stand for; good governance, social justice, and accountability.

“I have already detailed how we planned to restore Osun to the path of good governance through the five thematic pillars in my manifesto I shared during the electioneering. I will not negotiate for personal gains and abandon my people.

“My alliance is with the people of Osun state irrespective of the political party they belong. I want my people to be treated with the dignity they deserve. I desire that they have a government that will be accountable to them. I want them to experience the good governance the founding fathers of this state envisaged.

“I have told the parties that have solicited for my support to approach the electorate and ask for their mandate as I have assured them that I will not coerce them for political or social power. It is because I have kept my promise that has made me enjoy their unalloyed support all these years.

“The fulcrum of my campaign was and is still the restoration of good governance and accountability to our dear state. I have consistently preached against voters coercion, I have voiced my stand against votes buying, voters intimidation, and politicisation.”

Senator Omisore assured his followers and admirers that he will not abandon his campaign promises even as he engaged all stakeholders on the way forward to ensure the progress of Osun state.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has said that it has the confidence of winning Osun state governorship supplementary election.

The National Vice-Chairman (South-West) of PDP, Mr. Eddy Olafeso, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Recall that during the first ballot conducted on Saturday, PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke garnered the majority vote of 254,698 while Isiaka Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had 254,345 votes.

Olafeso said, “For us, we are very confident that victory will be ours tomorrow. We already won anyway.

“PDP is not bothered because our people are resolute. And they are desirous in ensuring that the victory denied us on Saturday will eventually be ours.

“We have spoken to our people and we are certain that their experience from the current administration is enough for the need for a change that will bring development to the nation.”