Supporters’ Club boss tasks NFF on devt of Nigerian football

By Akeem Busari

Reactions have continued to pour in over the recent Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elective congress held in Katsina.

Joining the fray is the National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters’ club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea.

In a chat with the press, Ikpea, whilst congratulating the executive board members on their success, was quick to charge the board to redouble their efforts in the quest to take Nigerian football to higher heights.

” I congratulate the board members on their victories at the congress. And I must also commend NFF president, Amaju Pinnick on his post elections declaration of ‘no victor,no vanquished’ “, Ikpea quipped.

” Amaju should endeavour to put actions to his words by ensuring that he reaches out to all concerned stakeholders and also consider their interests in decisions making” he admonished.

The businessman cum administrator further advised that the board should focus on the development of football at the grassroots level, which he described as the bedrock for any meaningful development.

” Nigerian football for so long have thrived on the abundance of talents at the grassroots level. Therefore the board should employ and post qualified coaches to different parts of the country to unearth and expose more younger and fresher football talents to continually feed the pool,” he stated.

He added also that with a properly structured grassroots football system, the need for seeking the help of Nigerian players in diaspora would be drastically reduced.

” Nigerian football should no longer depend on players of Nigerian descent that were developed by other systems. The never say die attitudes of the home grown players was a major influence in the past victories achieved by the Super Eagles, ” he remarked.

Conclusively, he disclosed that the supporters club have stepped up preparations to give the national teams the needed support and encouragement that would spur them to victories in their continental and global assignments.