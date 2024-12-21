The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the tragic loss of lives in stampedes during collection of food palliatives in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja.

Forty children died in a stampede during a children’s funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday during the distribution of rice and other palliatives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama area of Abuja, resulting 10 deaths.

At least 17 residents of Okija community in Anambra state also reportedly lost their lives during in a stamepede over rice palliative.

Reacting to the unfortunate incidents in a series of tweets on X, Obi described the stampedes as systemic failures plaguing Nigeria.

He expressed concerns that despite abundant resources and fertile land in Nigeria, people were dying of hunger in the country.

He said, “I am deeply saddened and distressed by the tragic loss of lives in desperate searches for food. A few days ago, about 35 people, mostly children, lost their lives in a stampede at a Christmas Funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This morning, reports emerged of at least 10 people losing their lives in Abuja while scrambling for palliatives, with many others injured.

“Now, I just heard that about 19 more lives were lost in another stampede in Okija, Anambra State, as people struggled to receive food items.

“While I will not cast blame, but instead appreciate the organizers of these respective events for their kind gestures in providing palliatives and support to society, especially the poor, these tragedies reflect the systemic failures that plague our society.

“The desperate quest for survival in these harsh economic times has driven our people to extremes in their search for food, often at the cost of their lives.

“How do we explain that in a nation blessed with abundant resources, our people are dying of hunger in such numbers? How is it possible that we cannot feed our citizens despite the vast, fertile lands our nation is endowed with? My heart bleeds.”

Obi, however, commiserated with families of the victims.

“One can only imagine the pain their families are enduring at this moment. My heart goes out to them. I sincerely commiserate with all the affected families and the good people of Oyo, Anambra, and the FCT over these tragic incidents. May God grant them, and all of us, the strength to bear these painful losses.

“May God Almighty grant the departed souls eternal rest, and may the injured recover swiftly,” he added.