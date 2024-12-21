Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, was on Friday released from Kuje Custodial Centre, after perfecting the bail conditions set by the Federal High Court.

Bello’s release was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command, Adamu Duza, to our correspondent.

He said, “Yahaya Bello has been released after meeting bail conditions. He was released this (Friday) evening.

“The Controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was on ground to ensure his smooth release and all protocols observed.”

Bello was granted bail on Thursday by Justice MaryAnne Anenih in the sum of N500m.

The conditions of the bail included providing three sureties, each owning property in selected high-value areas of Abuja, such as Maitama, Guzape, or Asokoro.

Bello was also ordered to release his international passport to restrict his travel outside Nigeria without prior permission.

The former governor, along with Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu, faces a 16-count charge of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful possession of property, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. All three have pleaded not guilty.