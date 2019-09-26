Oyo govt releases 2012-2013 gratuity

In its bid to bring succour to both working and retired citizens of Oyo State, the Present Administration in the State has distributed checks for the payment of gratuity in order to make life better for old and young people living in the pace- setter State.

According to Honorable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Governor has released over One Hundred and Eighty Million naira for the payment of 2012 outstanding, and part of 2013 gratuity allowance for the retirees of respective years in Oyo State civil service.

Barr. Olaleye stated that the Governor Seyi Makinde led Administration has doubled the amount hearmarked monthly for the payment of gratuity in order to clear the back log arreas and make it as the landmark of payment of gratuity to workers as they retires.

The Commissioner therefore advised beneficiaries to invest their money in viable business and endeavour to manage it personally to guide against been defrauded.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Olowoniyi Isaac appreciated the magnanimous gesture of the State Government, praying for God’s enablement to continue in fulfilling the welfarism of workers and more of his electioneering promises to the citizens of the State.