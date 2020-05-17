Oyo sees record coronavirus infections in single day

Oyo State recorded 31 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, its biggest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in country.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this in a statement, saying that 30 of the cases came from workers of the same company in Oyo State.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back positive. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken,” he said.

Makinde added that the remaining one case was from Egbeda Local Government Area, saying that the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8pm on Saturday stood at 107.

“We advise the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium:

“People who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; People with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath; people with respiratory disease symptoms; healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above,” he said.

Makinde urged people to also call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if they find travellers from other states arriving in their community.