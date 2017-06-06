Oyo State govt migrates to e-Governance

The Oyo State Government on Monday migrated to e-Governance as the State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi launched phase 1 of the OYSG e – Governance initiative where he directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to embrace the new initiative with immediate effect.

Governor Ajimobi at the launch of the state government e-Governance initiative at the State’s ICT centre, said that it was imperative to increase productivity, efficiency and service delivery to move the state forward, noting that this led to the immediate automation of government’s system.

According to him, “Oyo State is migrating from paper governance to e-Governance. Our vision is for our state to be the technology hub of the country and we need to start from within. People might say it is impossible but we are dreaming big and ready to walk the talk.

“All MDAs should embrace this initiative as from today and we are ready to back it up with the all necessary infrastructure to make it work. It is a known fact that to survive in this modern day, you must be technology compliant.

“As from today, we want a fast, efficient and result oriented civil/public service in Oyo State. Information is key as well as knowledge and the ability to manipulate the knowledge is our today and tomorrow for a better Oyo state,” Governor Ajimobi explained.

Governor Ajimobi said that the e-Governance initiative is in tandem with the ongoing restructuring of the state’s civil and public service driven by a strong desire to modernize Oyo State.

In his own remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Communication and Technology, Mr. Niyi Ajao stated that the government has commenced the automation of all its in house processes, assuring that many ICT solutions companies have expressed their readiness to support the Oyo state Government to ensure the e-Governance initiative is a success.

Speaking on behalf of the ICT companies, the representative of MTN, Mr. Ladipo Leylander promised that the ICT companies are ready to support the Oyo State Government initiative through different solutions for various sectors including education, agriculture and health.

The ICT companies at the launch included MTN, Microsoft, VODACOM, IPNX, SPECTRANET, NIIT, OMATEK, “We”NNovation Hub as well as three financial institutions, FirstBank Nigeria, Access Bank and WEMA Bank.