Patoranking awards scholarships to 10 Africans

July 26, 2020 0

Reggae-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, better known as Patoranking, has released a list of successful candidates he has awarded full scholarships.

The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100 per cent paid tuition and an opportunity to be part of what he called the next generation of extraordinary African leaders and entrepreneurs at the African Leadership University.

The list comprises of two Nigerians, Chidera Nnadozie and Abdulmaleek Usman; one Ghanaian, Emmanuel Markwei; one Tanzanian, Hardness Range; one Zimbabwean, Hanisani Nleya;  one Ugandan, Amos Kasumba and Liberia’s Kafumba’s Daramay.

