PDP bemoans Supreme Court Judgement on Imo guber election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election stressing that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is still surprised at the judgment, describing it as yet another very sad commentary on the nation’s democratic order.

The PDP questioned the judgement, wondering how a candidate, who came fourth in the election, suddenly got the nod from the apex court.

“The Party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeats Gov Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.

“In fact, the PDP and indeed, most Nigerians are still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

“The party says it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.”

It added that the stability already achieved by the Ihedioha-led government will now be jeopardized.

“The people of Imo state are now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they cannot identify with and which cannot connect with them, having not emanated from them.

“Moreover, all the gains, including the development and stability already achieved by the people-based government, under Governor Emeka Ihedioha/PDP administration in the state are now heavily jeopardized.”

The party asked its stakeholders in the state to remain united and calm, and await further instruction from the national leadership on the development.