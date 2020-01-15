Senate Pres. Lawan, Okorocha congratulate Imo Governor-elect

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court which on Tuesday declared him the winner of the March 19, 2019 Imo State governorship election.

Lawan also congratulated the All Progressives Party (APC) in the state for peacefully retrieving its mandate through the constitutionally stipulated judicial process.

The Senate President said the unanimous decision of the seven-member panel of the highest court in the land has cleared any doubt on the victory of the APC in the election.

“This is a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Imo State.

“The new Governor-elect should be magnanimous in victory and see his mandate as a call to serve his people conscientiously and to the best of his ability,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wished the governor-elect a successful tenure in office.

He also praised the Nigerian Judiciary for reasserting itself as a sacred chapel for judicious resolution of disputes.

Also, former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has felicitated Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Supreme Court ruling declaring him the winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo.

Okorocha, who is representing Imo West Senatorial zone at the National Assembly, said he would support Uzodinma’s government to succeed in Imo.

Okorocha, who disclosed this through a statement issued to NAN by his media aide, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said the judgment represented the choice of Imo people.

“I want to congratulate Hope Uzodinma for his victory at the Supreme Court and we will all work together to ensuring that his government succeeds.

“This is an indication of a new hope in Imo, everybody must remain calm and watch Uzodinma unfolds what he has for Imo,” Okorocha said.