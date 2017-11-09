PDP governor, Umahi, begs Buhari to seek re-election

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi, who was elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

Umahi said this in an interview with State House correspondents during his visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi, scheduled for next week.

When asked if the President had confided in him that he would run for president again, Umahi said since it was his own desire to seek a second term as governor, he also wished the President to do the same thing.

“Any first term governor would want to go for second term. Whatever you wish yourself, you should be honest enough to wish another person the same.

“Since Mr. President is on his first term and I am on my first term, it is my wish to re-contest and I will as well wish the President the same thing: to re-contest,” the governor said.

Umahi said the state government was fully prepared to receive the President.

“We are fully prepared for the visit. We pleaded with Mr. President for the visit and before then, we have been preparing, we are fully prepared,” he said.

The governor disclosed that during his visit, Buhari will inaugurate a number of projects.