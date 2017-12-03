PDP names 11 governors, 1,695 others to organise national convention

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up different committees that will organise the party’s December 9 national convention in Abuja.

All the 11 governors elected on the platform of the party are members of the committees, which were announced by the National Organising Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi, in Abuja on Friday.

The 14 committees are made up of 1,706 members.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State will lead the 87-member Convention Planning Committee.

The largest committee is that of Entertainment and Welfare, which has 248 members followed by the Venue and Protocol Committee with 238 members.