PDP postpones Edo LG congress over court order

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has postponed the conduct of local government congress in Edo State scheduled for Saturday, following a High Court restraining order.

Recall that an Edo State‎ High Court in Ekpoma, had on Thursday, restrained the PDP from conducting its local government congress pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The trial Judge, Justice Okeaya-Inneh granted the order following an application filed by Mr. Gallant Eruaga, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Victor Idiakheoa, and Jide Obalowoshe.

Edo State publicity secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, who announced the postponement of the local government congress in an internal memo to party members, said in line with the party’s constitution, the National Working Committee had constituted a congress appeal panel to resolve all disputes arising from the ward congresses.

He said the party was embarrassed and disappointed by those behind the court action as they had failed to exhaust the internal-conflict resolution mechanism of the party before resorting to taking legal action.

“Everything about the ward congress was planned, organised and executed from Abuja, our party headquarters. The state chairman and members of the state working committee were not a party to the process.

“It is pertinent to note that some of the governorship aspirants who had earlier praised the conduct of the ward congress have started singing a new song. They are now condemning the process, conduct and even results of an exercise they earlier adjudged free, fair, transparent and credible.

“Historically, we know that some persons always find fault in processes unless it suits them. This egocentric attitude is wrong and condemnable.

“It is important to state here that forms to all the positions were sold to interested party members at the party headquarters in Abuja.

It is therefore disingenuous and mischievous for someone to sit down in his “hell conditioned” room, formulate a list in an attempt to breed contempt and incite,” the memo said.

It asked “all faithful, loyal, committed and hard-working PDP members to remain calm as this too will pass!” adding‎ “as a law-abiding party, we will obey the court order when duly served.”