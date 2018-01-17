PDP reacts to Gov. Ugwuanyi posters in Enugu metropolis

Press Statement:

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State Chapter, has been drawn to the solidarity posters in Enugu metropolis from a group known as “Mbakwe Gburugburu for Continuity 2019”.

The said posters, which have the photograph of His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also displayed the logo of the PDP, with inscriptions, such as “No Vacancy in 2019”.

The Party appreciates the goodwill and solidarity of the group and other related associations, but wishes to state that what is ultimate in its agenda at the moment is total mobilization of eligible voters in the state to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the forthcoming general elections.

The Party, therefore, appeals to the groups to channel their efforts towards the Voters’ Registration exercise, which would ensure the actualization of our ultimate goal in 2019.

Signed: Hon. Augustine Nnamani Chairman, PDP, Enugu State.