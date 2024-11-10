The National Coordinator of the ‘Obidient Movement’, Yunusa Tanko, has affirmed the possibility of the Labour Party’s 2023 candidate, Peter Obi, becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Tanko also noted that electoral malpractice in the 2023 election denied Obi victory, adding that a “new Nigeria” is possible if the people elect the right leaders.

He made this statement at a one-day symposium, themed “Repositioning the Obidient Movement for Greater Impact,” organised by the ‘Obidient’ Movement and Anambra State Support Groups at the All Saints Cathedral Auditorium in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Saturday.

Tanko said, “We are dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability by bringing together key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s future. This event underscores the movement’s commitment to unity, justice, and equity.

“Obi has the potential to emerge as president in 2027 if we put our acts together. We will have our agents prepared well before the 2027 general election, training and retraining them.

“A new Nigeria is possible if we start doing the right things in electing those who lead us. We are determined to end bad governance in Nigeria by ensuring the right people are elected. During the 2023 general election, we were accused of lacking structure, yet Peter Obi won the election but was denied victory due to electoral malpractice. This time, history will not repeat itself.

“Even the North is dissatisfied with the current government. We will advocate for electoral reform and champion it legally and physically. We will mobilise our people on the streets, and in the courts, and present our proposals to the National Assembly. The Obidient Movement seeks to empower Nigerian youths, advocating for meaningful change and accountability. Our mission aligns with the pursuit of good governance, justice, and equity.”

Tanko also urged the South East to continue supporting the movement, calling for free and fair elections that truly represent Nigerians’ interests. He added that the appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s chairman should be free from the President’s influence to ensure independence.

In her remarks, the event chair, Prof. Stella Okunna, emphasised the importance of good governance and thanked the organisers for re-energising the movement.

Okunna encouraged the team to increase visibility beyond party lines.

Also addressing the stakeholders, the Labour Party’s 2025 governorship aspirant for Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, highlighted the movement’s goal of advancing Nigerians’ interests and urged members to stay united, working towards a better Nigeria.

He said, “I have distributed a document titled ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu’. The

document outlines policies for a better, brighter, and more prosperous Anambra, which, when implemented, will ensure a better future for the state.”

Ozigbo added that the people must unite to wrest power from the incumbents.

Speaking virtually, economist Prof. Pat Utomi called for synergy and proactiveness among members, urging collective action towards a brighter future.