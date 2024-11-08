Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal to bounce back from their difficult spell in Sunday’s crucial clash with Chelsea after sensing his players’ hunger during a team meeting this week.

Arteta’s side are without a victory in their last three Premier League games and have won just three of their last eight in the competition.

Beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, following last weekend’s loss at Newcastle, the north Londoners are desperate to end their slump in this weekend’s London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal were expected to challenge for the title after finishing second to Manchester City in each of the past two seasons.

Arteta is confident his side will rise to the challenge of turning their season around.

“Obviously, when you don’t win, it affects the mood and the energy. The positive is there is nobody inside or outside of this building who wants to win more than I do,” he told reporters on Friday.

“Today, I had a meeting with them about it and I can sense it straight away.

“They are paying attention, they are hungry, they want to work. Their desire is unbelievable. They are a joy to work with.”

Chelsea are currently one spot above the fifth-placed Gunners, who trail leaders Liverpool by seven points.

Arsenal’s only wins in their last six matches in all competitions came against Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe and second-tier Preston in the League Cup.

Another defeat this weekend would be a huge blow to Arsenal’s hopes of winning the title for the first time since 2004.

The Gunners have been hampered by a long-term injury to captain Martin

Odegaard, as well as a rash of red cards for Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Leandro Trossard.

Despite their struggles, Arteta is certain they will be able to claw their way back into contention.

“The problem is quite identifiable and very resolvable,” added the Spaniard.

“Watching the Inter match back twice, I have never seen my team do that to anyone. You think, how on earth haven’t we won that game?

“The team is doing 10 times better than last season, but at the end of the day you have to win. The margins become smaller and smaller when you don’t.”

Odegaard came off the bench as a late substitute against Inter as the Norway midfielder finally returned from the ankle problem sustained on international duty in September.

He could start against Chelsea, and Arteta said: “Certainly having a player like Martin helps because he has shown how important he is over the last three or four years.

“He tried his best to be involved while he was injured, but not having him in the squad is different.

“We hope he is going to help because he has been incredibly good. He has been out for a while, so let’s see how he impacts the team.” – AFP.