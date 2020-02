The Plateau State Government has again declared Friday, (today) as a work-free day to celebrate the day of forgiveness and reconciliation .

Governor Simon Lalong had in February 7 last year inaugurated the ‘Garden of Forgiveness’ in Jos, the state capital.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, in a statement on Thursday said the government instituted the day to highlight the “importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the process of peace building in the state.”.