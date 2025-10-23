Activist and publisher, Mr Omoyele Sowore, was on Thursday arrested within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja by armed policemen, shortly after he appeared in solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore, who has been at the forefront of calls for Kanu’s release from detention, was picked up by security operatives who insisted that he must come with them to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

When asked what his offence was, one of the officers explained that they were acting on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police said we should bring you to the office,” the officer said.

Although Sowore queried the absence of a formal letter of invitation, he maintained that his lawyer must accompany him before he was eventually taken away in a police van.

Confirming Sowore’s arrest in a post via his X handle, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, described the move as “preposterous”

He wrote, “The arrest of Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja moments ago is preposterous.

“The police and the Tinubu regime are making a mockery of our judicial system.He should be freed immediately. Stop the shenanigans.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has explained that the arrest of activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, was to ensure fairness in the prosecution of those involved in Monday’s protest in Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

He said Sowore, who allegedly led protesters into a restricted area during a demonstration in support of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested to ensure that justice is evenly applied to everyone involved.

Hundeyin said, “If we move from there to charge some people to court and leave the person who led them to commit that act, more like their leader, the elite protester who told them and took them into the restricted area, that would not be fair.

“And that’s why, in the spirit of fair play and to ensure that justice is served, Omoyele Sowore was arrested today.”

The police spokesman stated that Sowore would not be detained beyond necessary legal limits and would be arraigned today.

He said, “Like the others, he wouldn’t spend time with us. He wouldn’t spend up to 24 hours with us. Once we wrap up the charges, he’s going to be prosecuted. In fact, if everything goes right, our plan is to ensure that he’s prosecuted today. He goes to court today.”

Sowore had on Monday, October 20, led a protest in Abuja — part of the #FreeNnamdiKanu demonstrations that spread to other parts of the country.

During the protest, Kanu’s lawyer Aloy Ejimakor, his brother, Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others were arrested and subsequently remanded at Kuje Prison.

In the First Information Report filed before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kuje, the police alleged that the defendants, during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest — which it said was held in defiance of a court order — chanted war songs and disrupted the free flow of traffic.

The police further alleged that they engaged in criminal conspiracy, incited disturbance, and caused a breach of public peace — offences said to be punishable under Sections 152, 114 and 113 of the Penal Code Law.

“That on the 20th day of October 2025, you (1) Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, (2) Prince Emmanuel Kanu, (3) Joshua Emmanuel, (4) Bishop Wilson Anyalewechi, (5) Barrister Okere Kingdom Nnamdi, (6) Clinton Chimeneze, (7) Gabriel Joshua, (8) Isiaka Husseini, (9) Onyekachi Ferdinand, (10) Amadi Prince, (11) Edison Ojisom, and (12) Godwill Obiama, all male adults of the FCT, Abuja, were arrested by a team of security agents at various locations within the FCT for engaging in incitement, disturbance and breach of public peace in disobedience to a court order, thereby disrupting the free movement of citizens while chanting war songs and demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who is undergoing lawful trial at the Federal High Court, in a manner that threatens national security.

“You thereby committed the aforementioned offences.”

The court has fixed Friday for the defendants to take their plea on the charge.