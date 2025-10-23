‎‎The organisers of Cycling Kano 2025, a major sporting event designed to promote healthy living, tourism, and youth engagement in Northern Nigeria, have announced the commencement of online registration for athletes across the country and beyond.

‎The event, scheduled for Saturday, December 20, 2025, in Kano State, is jointly organised by the Kano State Government in partnership with BrandEscort, a leading brand and event management company. Cycling Kano 2025 is expected to attract professional cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, and recreational riders from Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

‎According to the organisers, interested cyclists can now register via the link below:

‎https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdaOy9-ueKCq-yPq4SylPngK8PI-iTm38Ej4Tskpwbl-rj8HA/viewform

‎Participants are required to select their preferred race category and provide the necessary details to complete their registration.

‎Speaking on the development, Bamidele Adeleye, Managing Director of BrandEscort Communications, described the registration phase as a major milestone in the build-up to what promises to be the biggest cycling event ever held in Northern Nigeria.

‎ “We are excited to open registration for cyclists from different parts of the country for this year’s Cycling Kano event. Cycling Kano is more than a race — it’s a movement to inspire healthy living, promote tourism, and foster unity through sports,” Adeleye stated.

‎He added that the 2025 edition themed Health And Wellness will feature multiple race categories, including professional, amateur, children and community fun rides, with attractive prizes and recognition for outstanding performances.

‎Special Adviser to Kano State Governor on Youth and Sports Development, Sani Musa Danja has assured participants of adequate security and logistics arrangements, in collaboration with relevant state agencies, to ensure a safe and successful event.

‎Cycling Kano 2025 is part of the broader Cycling Nigeria initiative, a national project designed to promote cycling culture and its health and environmental benefits across the country.

‎The annual Cycling Kano event is organized by the Kano State Government in collaboration with BrandEscort Communications.

‎For sponsorship, media partnership, or volunteer opportunities, interested organisations and individuals are encouraged to contact the organisers at [email protected] or visit the official social media pages for more details.

