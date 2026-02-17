The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the deaths of two Nollywood production crew members found lifeless inside a parked vehicle at a movie location in Lekki, Lagos.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed on Monday that the suspect was a member of the production team who allegedly delivered food to the deceased before they were discovered unresponsive.

“One suspect has been arrested. The suspect was the one who delivered food to the victims in the vehicle. Investigation is still ongoing,” she said.

The victims — lighting director Ekemini “GeeTee” Imeh and his associate, Ayodeji Walter Odediran — were found dead on Saturday, February 7, within the premises of Evercare Hospital Lekki, which was being used as a filming location.

According to a police source, the two crew members arrived early at the set to install lighting equipment ahead of shooting. After completing the setup, they reportedly entered a tinted Nissan vehicle parked within the premises to rest while awaiting further production activities for a film said to be directed by former Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma.

“At about 11am, a production staff member delivered breakfast to them inside the vehicle. The air-conditioning was on, and both men appeared relaxed at the time. Subsequent calls to their phones went unanswered. After filming wrapped up around 8pm, they were found lifeless in the vehicle,” the source said.

The source added that both men were reportedly foaming at the mouth, with one showing blood stains around the nose and lips.

Another police source disclosed that the matter was initially reported at the Maroko Police Station, while CCTV footage from the premises is being reviewed as part of ongoing investigations.

“The bodies have been deposited in a morgue for autopsy and toxicology examinations,” the source added.

Adebisi confirmed that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further probe, noting that investigators are working to determine the exact cause of death.

Until his death, Imeh was the Chief Executive Officer of a lighting company and was known for his work on major productions, including King of Boys, as well as music videos for artistes such as Davido.

The incident comes days after gospel artiste Matthew Ogundele, popularly known as Segun Praise, and three of his crew members were found dead inside a music studio in the Abraham Adesanya area of Ajah, Lagos State.