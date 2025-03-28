The Kano State Police Command has banned all Sallah Durbar celebrations across the state ahead of the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori announced the ban while addressing journalists at the Bompai Police Headquarters, citing security concerns and the need to prevent potential unrest.

According to CP Bakori, intelligence reports indicated plans by certain groups to disrupt the Durbar festivities and create instability. After consulting with the Kano State Government and other key stakeholders, the police command deemed it necessary to prohibit the event.

“In pursuit of a safe and secure celebration, and to maintain peace and public order, the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has assessed the rising tensions and uncertainties surrounding the Durbar activities,” Bakori said.

“Following credible intelligence reports about plans to use the Durbar as a proxy for unrest, a ban has been placed on all Durbar activities throughout the state during the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebrations.”

The police commissioner urged worshippers to conduct their Eid prayers only at designated praying grounds and adhere to security guidelines, including: Avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may cause suspicion. No horse riding (Kilisa), car racing, or reckless driving. Parents and guardians should caution their children against involvement in any disruptive activities.

The public is advised to avoid actions that could lead to a breach of peace or breakdown of law and order.

CP Bakori assured residents that adequate security personnel would be deployed to ensure a peaceful Sallah celebration.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us prioritize peace above all else, set aside our differences, and unite as law-abiding citizens for the progress of our state and nation,” Bakori urged.

He also encouraged residents to report suspicious activities to the police via emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926 or through the NPF Rescue Me application.

The police command reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order, calling on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring a peaceful Sallah celebration.