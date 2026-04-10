The Nigeria Police Force has debunked a viral video circulating on social media alleging an ongoing terrorist attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, while making this known on Friday said, “The Force states unequivocally that no such incident occurred, and the claims contained in the video are entirely false, misleading, and malicious.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was deliberately curated using misleading footage sourced from online platforms to construct a false narrative aimed at causing panic, inciting public fear, and undermining public confidence in the security architecture of the nation’s capital.

“In furtherance of its commitment to maintaining public order, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested one Pam Joseph in connection with the creation and dissemination of the false content.

“The arrest followed credible intelligence and digital forensic investigations linking the suspect to the origin and circulation of the video.

“The Force reiterates that while citizens have the right to freedom of expression, such rights do not extend to the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of threatening public peace and national security.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to verify information before sharing and to refrain from engaging in activities that may incite fear or disorder.

“The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding public order and national security, and will continue to monitor digital spaces and take decisive action against individuals who engage in the dissemination of false or misleading information.”