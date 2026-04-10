Seven players from the Eritrea national team have reportedly absconded from the squad after featuring in the country’s AFCON 2027 preliminary qualifiers against Eswatini.

According to Reuters, the players went missing following Eritrea’s 2-0 second-leg victory over Eswatini in late March, a result that secured a 4-1 aggregate win for the Red Sea Camels. The triumph marked a historic milestone, as Eritrea advanced to the main AFCON qualifying round for the first time in 19 years.

However, the players’ disappearance has overshadowed the achievement. Head coach Hesham Yakan confirmed that those involved were largely fringe players and suggested they may not continue their football careers.

“Most of them are substitute players. I do not think they will continue playing football,” the Egyptian coach said.

The players are believed to be among the contingent of locally-based footballers selected for the two-legged tie, with seven of the 10 home-based players in the squad reportedly going missing. They disappeared while the team was in South Africa, where they had been transiting en route back to Eritrea.

Among those reported missing are goalkeeper Kubrom Solomon and veteran forward Medhanie Redie.

The incident is the latest in a series involving Eritrean athletes absconding during international assignments to seek asylum abroad.

Similar cases have previously been recorded in countries including Kenya, Botswana and, more recently, Uganda.