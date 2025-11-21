Tragedy struck at the Oba Ile community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as a mentally-derailed man killed an officer of the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The deceased was said to have been stabbed to death by the 19-year-old suspect during a struggle between them.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the incident happened when the mother of the suspect invited the NSCDC operatives to help her chain him down, not to cause trouble in the community.

He said, “When the boy started misbehaving this morning, his mother invited two civil defence officers to help her chain him.

Meanwhile, in the process of chaining him, he overpowered the civil defence man and removed the knife from the man and stabbed him.

“But, it was unfortunate that the civil defence man died even though he was with a gun when the incident happened.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Daniel Aidamenbor, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

“Yes, the incident happened. It happened when our officer was attempting to take the man to a facility where he would be treated.”

Similarly, the state Police Relations Officer, Mr Olayinka Ayanlade, said that the NSCDC man died while receiving treatment in a hospital, adding that the officer died as a result of the injury he sustained while trying to chain the suspect.

“Yes, it is true that the civil defence man died while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.