Police gun down man after terror stabbings in London

Two people have been stabbed and a terrorist has been shot dead following an “Islamist-inspired” terror attack in south London.

The terrorist was a 20-year-old man from Harrow, north London, named Sudesh Amman.

He was released from prison just days ago after serving half of a three-year sentence for spreading extremist material.

He wore a fake bomb vest as he stabbed two people in Streatham on Sunday, before being chased and shot dead by armed police.

The terrorist was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack.

The stabbings are believed to have been Islamist-related, said Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi.

Two people were stabbed – a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.

The man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening state, but his condition has since improved.

The woman has now been discharged from hospital. A woman in her 20s was also for minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following police gunshots. – Sky News.