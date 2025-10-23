A yet-to-be-identified police officer has been arrested after a viral video showed him firing a shot at the vehicle of an unarmed civilian in the Asaba area of Delta State.

The incident, which sparked widespread outrage online, has prompted the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, to order an immediate investigation into the officer’s conduct.

The state police command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday, condemned the officer’s action.

The command also described his action as unprofessional and unbecoming of a police officer.

“The command is aware of the viral video of a policeman who shot at a moving vehicle in Asaba. After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear that the policeman acted in an unprofessional manner, unbecoming of a police officer.

“The command condemns his act in totality as no policeman has the right to use his firearm without recourse to Force Order 237. It is the duty of every Nigerian Police officer to protect lives and property and not to put the life of anybody in danger,” the statement read.

Edafe further stated that the police officer involved has been summoned and apprehended at the command headquarters.

According to the statement, preliminary findings revealed that the officer was responding to a hit-and-run case when the incident occurred.

It, however, added that no policeman was allowed to use his firearm without justification, as stipulated in Force Order 237.

“The CP assures members of the public that the officer concerned will be dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others. The CP wishes to emphasise that protection of life and property in the state remains the priority of the Command,” the statement concluded.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of cases involving police officers accused of excessive use of force across Nigeria.

In April 2024, a police sergeant in Lagos was dismissed after he shot dead an unarmed motorist during an argument at a checkpoint.