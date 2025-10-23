The Cross River State government has shut down 36 unapproved schools operating without registration or official approval across three local council areas.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Stephen Odey, who confirmed the development in Calabar, described the situation as “unfortunate,” noting that some individuals continue to exploit unsuspecting parents by running unauthorised schools.

He explained that the closures were executed by the state task force on illegal schools, inaugurated earlier this month, warning that the ministry would no longer tolerate any unauthorised or “mushroom” operations in the state’s education sector.

“We have begun full-scale enforcement across the three educational zones in Calabar, Ikom, and Ogoja to sanitise the system and ensure that only schools meeting the required standards are allowed to operate,” Odey said.

IN another development, Governor Bassey Otu has unveiled the Cross River Social Investment Programme (CRSIP) to expand the frontiers of government responsibility and ensure that citizens across all strata benefit directly from the state’s development agenda.

Speaking during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Calabar, the governor explained that the initiative was aimed at alleviating the pressure of dwindling resources through an integrated approach involving the government, the private sector, manufacturers, and the people themselves.

“In times when resources are limited,” he explained, “the only sustainable path forward is to strengthen shared responsibility, where energy, enterprise, and empathy converge for the common good.”

Otu emphasised that the new programme would touch every corner of the state, deepening the impact of his administration’s People First philosophy.

“This is not just another policy; it is a people-centred covenant,” he said, adding: “Through the Cross River Social Investment Programme, we are ensuring that the benefits of governance seep into every household, particularly among the less privileged and those facing sanitation and welfare challenges.”

Under the framework, two key committees are to be constituted. The first, known as the Cross-Value and Partnership Committee, will coordinate multi-sectoral projects that address the particular needs of various social groups.

The second committee, to be called Project UOPE (Cross River Universal Opportunity Programme for Empowerment), is to provide renewed hope and purpose for the elderly and vulnerable members of society.