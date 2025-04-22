The Delta State Police Command has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Chief Love Shimite, Special Adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Trade and Export.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed sadness over the sudden passing of Chief Shimite Love, describing her as an accomplished, intelligent and charismatic political figure.

She died in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Though the circumstances surrounding her death were hazy at press time, it was gathered that it occurred after a brief illness.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said she was confirmed dead “when they arrived at a hospital” she was taken to.

He, however, said the husband of the deceased was in protective custody, adding: “We didn’t arrest him. He is in protective custody,” Edafe emphasised.

“He (the husband) was the one who called that his wife died early this morning and that he is receiving threats from the wife’s family, and that there is fear that they want to attack him. It was for that reason that we went to to his house and got him out.

“However, the family came this morning to lodge an official complaint against the husband that they are suspecting that it was the husband who killed her. So, on that ground, we are still investigating.

“In cases like this, it is only autopsy that will determine whether it was natural or if there was sometime else.”

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the loss of an exceptional professional and elegant politician who passed away in Asaba on Easter Monday.

“She served Delta State with distinction, and until her death, and was diligently leading our export initiatives as Special Adviser on Trade and Export.”

The governor lamented that her demise came at a time her expertise was most needed, noting that her absence would be deeply felt by the government and people of the state.

He offered prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul and urged God to comfort her family.