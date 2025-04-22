President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a working visit and retreat in France and United Kingdom lasting 18 days.

The presidential 001 aircraft conveying the President landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9:50 p.m on Monday, the State House media office disclosed.

Tinubu was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, among others.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday, April 2, spending some time in Paris, the French capital, before he reportedly proceeded to London two weekends ago.

The Presidency said while away, Tinubu maintained contact with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some states.

In Paris, the President held talks with the United States Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Mr. Massad Boulos.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that the discussions included deepening bilateral collaboration aimed at enhancing regional security and promoting sustainable economic development across Africa.

A key aspect of the meeting included joint efforts to advance lasting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with emphasis on multilateral cooperation and the role of regional stakeholders.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, was also among the officials who received the President.