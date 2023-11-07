The Rivers State Police Command said it had begun the probe of the death of another female student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) whose body was found in her apartment in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The lady simply identified as Adaeze was said to be a 200-level undergraduate of Accounting, though the cause of her death could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report on Monday afternoon.

Adaeze’s lifeless body was found in her off-campus residence in Aluu, a community near the university.

This came barely two weeks after the decomposing body of a 300-level undergraduate student of Biochemistry, Justina Otuene, allegedly killed by her ex-lover identified as Damian Okoligwe was found in the latter’s residence along NTA Road, Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor LGA.

Okoligwe, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering also in UNIPORT, has since been arrested by the police.

Speaking on the latest incident, the Dean of Student Affairs, UNIPORT, Prof. Chima Wokocha, said the lifeless body of the student was found in her residence and brought to a health facility in the school by some of the deceased’s neighbours.

He stated, “Her body was brought by the Chief Lulu-Briggs Health Centre by the people who lived around her lodge.

“She didn’t die in the university hostel. She died in her off-campus residence in Aluu and the scene of crime was visited by the management of the university, including my humble self.”

Wokocha said the management of the institution and the police had visited the scene of the incident, adding that the parents of the late female undergraduate had also been notified of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, “The police were there with us also. We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side.

“The parents have come there and I think they are making arrangements to take the body.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

She said, “The Divisional Police Officer said a landlord came to report that he saw his tenant on the ground.

“So, the DPO went there, they saw foam coming out from her nose and mouth and they also saw sniper close to her (the student).