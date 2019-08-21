Police retirees protest gratuity underpayment

Retired police in Kwara State have alleged being short-changed by the  police pension administrator in their gratuities.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Pension Commission to help them get their full money.

Speaking with  reporters  in Ilorin on Tuesday, the  retirees, led by Mathew Agada and Jacob Aleriwhon, alleged arbitrary deduction from  their gratuities by the police  pension administrator.

They  called on  the  authorities to ensure that 50 per cent of their contributory pension was paid them as against  the alleged  payment of 25, 27 or 30 per cent by the police pension administrator.

According to them,  some retired  officers with contributory pension of N9m were paid N1.3m  instead of N4.5m.

They also called for even payment of their gratuities in line with 50 per cent of their contributory pension, describing payment of either N800,000 or N1.5m  for retirees  having  N6m  pension as regrettable.

Agada  said, “We want President Buhari to consider the repeal of the police contributory pension policy as   he  looked into that of the DSS and  Army. The  police are  the central force and  the mother of all the forces in the land. Payment of our accrued rights is full of discrepancies   and  ambiguity,  as retirees of same date of employment, same rank, same promotion and same exit date were paid varying sums of money . This situation has left many of us to live in abject poverty as police retirees now receive monthly pension of N15,000 or N20,000.

“Many have died due to the treatment being meted  to  us. We now ask if it is a crime to serve our country for 35 years. They should rather pay us off.”

