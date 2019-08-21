Police retirees protest gratuity underpayment

Retired police in Kwara State have alleged being short-changed by the police pension administrator in their gratuities.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Pension Commission to help them get their full money.

Speaking with reporters in Ilorin on Tuesday, the retirees, led by Mathew Agada and Jacob Aleriwhon, alleged arbitrary deduction from their gratuities by the police pension administrator.

They called on the authorities to ensure that 50 per cent of their contributory pension was paid them as against the alleged payment of 25, 27 or 30 per cent by the police pension administrator.

According to them, some retired officers with contributory pension of N9m were paid N1.3m instead of N4.5m.

They also called for even payment of their gratuities in line with 50 per cent of their contributory pension, describing payment of either N800,000 or N1.5m for retirees having N6m pension as regrettable.

Agada said, “We want President Buhari to consider the repeal of the police contributory pension policy as he looked into that of the DSS and Army. The police are the central force and the mother of all the forces in the land. Payment of our accrued rights is full of discrepancies and ambiguity, as retirees of same date of employment, same rank, same promotion and same exit date were paid varying sums of money . This situation has left many of us to live in abject poverty as police retirees now receive monthly pension of N15,000 or N20,000.

“Many have died due to the treatment being meted to us. We now ask if it is a crime to serve our country for 35 years. They should rather pay us off.”