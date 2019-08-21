Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal to access INEC server

…no cause for alarm, says Atiku

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, seeking access to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sever.

Atiku and the PDP are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019 election.

The Dattijo Muhammad-led five-man panel, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal, saying there was no basis to interfere with the earlier decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal rejecting the appellants’ request to access the said server.

Justice Centus Nweze, who read the lead judgment of the apex court, said the appellants failed to establish that the tribunal wrongfully exercised its discretion in dismissing their request.

He added that they also failed to place sufficient materials before the apex court to show that the tribunal’s exercise of its discretion was either arbitrary or illegal.

He added that the allegation by the appellants that they were denied fair hearing by the June 24, 2019 ruling of the tribunal was unsubstantiated.

Atiku and PDP had alleged in their petition pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that the “authentic” results of the February 23, 2019 election which gave them victory were stored in the said INEC server.

Earlier, leading their argument on Tuesday, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), told the apex court that his clients were still within time, as the 180 days meant for the tribunal to hear and determine the case had not lapsed.

But the respondents — INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress — opposed the appeal through their respective lawyers, and urged the apex court to dismiss it.

While INEC was represented by Yunus Usman (SAN), Buhari was represented by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and APC by Chief Charles Edosomwon (SAN).

They maintained that granting the prayer sought by the appellants would be of no utility value as presentation of evidence at the tribunal had closed.

The tribunal had fixed Wednesday for final arguments in the case.

Meanwhile, Atiku said there was no cause for alarm over the Supreme Court’s ruling dismissing his claims to inspect the INEC server.

Atiku, who addressed a news conference through his lead counsel, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, after Tuesday’s proceedings, said that the decision was anticipated and that proactive action had been taken during the hearing of the petition.

“There is no cause for alarm in the decision of the apex court as it relates to our petition at the tribunal.

“The issue of the server was aimed at establishing that the election was rigged during the collation of results and this was thoroughly addressed through witnesses and documents tendered and admitted during the presentation of the petition.”

He expressed optimism that the tribunal would do justice at the end of the day.

Atiku had approached the Supreme Court praying for an order to set aside the decision of the tribunal which refused to compel INEC to allow him access to the central server allegedly used in the conduct of the presidential poll.