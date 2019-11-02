One killed, four injured as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

One person has been killed, while four persons were rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) from the two-storey building that caved in at the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

The building under construction along Glover Road caved in on Friday evening and rescue workers are currently at the scene combing the rubble to rescue those trapped.

According to rescue workers, the rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment, while efforts are ongoing to affirm if others are still trapped and evacuate them quickly.

A statement from the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Osanyintolu, confirmed the collapse.

He said that emergency response has been activated for first responders while calling for calm from residents in the area.

“A building collapsed in the afternoon at 4.10 pm today, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Glover Court Ikoyi. It is a two-storey building under construction.

“LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building.

“Similarly, Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident have been enjoined to stay calm and allow emergency responders to do their job,” he asked.