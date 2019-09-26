Pres. Buhari condemns coup attempt in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday condemned attempted coup in Ghana, saying democracy is the only acceptable form of governance in Africa.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Nigeria stood by Ghana this moment because both countries had made some progress in the fight against corruption.

He linked the coup to the fight against corruption, alleging that when powerful interests are taken on, corruption will always fight back.

“Nigeria and Ghana are leading partners in ECOWAS, and Transparency International, and Afrobarometer’s Africa Index 2019 attested that both countries have recorded exceptional advances in fighting corruption.

“When you take on powerful and corrupt vested interests successfully, sometimes they seek to push back. As the saying goes, ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back’.

“The only acceptable form of governance in our region in this 21st century is through democratic elections. It is the only way to install – and the only way to change – an administration. The days of coups and government without votes are over.

“All Africans hold the nation of Ghana in the highest esteem as the first post-colonial country to gain independence, and the first African country to hold multi-party elections by universal suffrage. Ghana is the first, true African democracy.

“We in Nigeria hold out – as always – our hands in support and friendship to our brothers and sisters in Ghana”.