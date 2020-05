The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has opened its 29th Molecular Laboratory in Bauchi.

NCDC announced this via Twitter Saturday.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network: Bauchi State Reference Molecular Laboratory

“This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for #COVID19 in Nigeria to 29”, NCDC said.

Labs for Kwara and Gombe are in progress, it said.