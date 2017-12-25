Pres. Buhari sympathises with Nigerians on fuel scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, sympathised with Nigerians on the excruciating pains they were going through as a result of the fuel scarcity.

Consequently, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered that port charges be waived for vessels carrying Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, to ensure their speedy clearance. These charges include port charges, pilotage charges and landing fees.

Petrol-laden vessels of up to 100,000 metric tonnes (summer deadweight) pay up to US$6,800, vessels from 100,000-200,000 tonnes pay US$10,200, while vessels of 200,000 metric tonnes and above are charged US$13,600. The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, charges $0.034 per barrel of fuel.

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said the current Landing Cost of PMS was N171 per litre, meaning that at N145 per litre, the Federal Government was currently paying a subsidy of N26 on a litre of the commodity.

Baru stated that the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Customs and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA were currently expediting the clearance of fuel vessels and anchorage services to facilitate speedy product transfers to depots, including during weekends and public holidays.

The NNPC helmsman noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was deeply concerned about the fuel crisis and had ordered all stakeholders involved, including security agencies to ensure speedy resolution of the situation.