Pres. Buhari writes NASS, to present 2018 budget Nov. 7

November 2, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has just written the House of Representatives seeking to present the estimates of the 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday, November 7.

Details later.

